17-year-old Pinoy builds working life-size BB-8 droid

via gmanetwork.com – Self-proclaimed “Filipino Tinkerer” Angelo Casimiro proves that the future is really here as he builds his own BB-8—everyone’s favorite android from “Star Wars: The Force Awakens”. Casimiro has posted a 20-minute instructional video, so you can build your own rolling robot, too.

The materials are advertised as “household”, but you might need to take a trip to the hardware first—unless you have some wood putty on hand…plus some spare gearbox, Arduino TX, and servo.

This isn’t Casimiro’s first time in the spotlight: he first rose to fame as a young do-it-yourselfer in 2014 when he created power-generating walking shoes:

Casimiro uses Arduino’s programming for RC cars to make BB-8 move and combines it with, of all things, four tubes of roll-on deodorant as ball-bearing sets. He also uses roll-on deodorants and recycled magnets from old speakers to accurately replicate the android’s “head” that stays in place even as it moves.

Aside from demonstrating at least one way to “upcycle” a deo, Casimiro also includes troubleshooting problems in his tutorial. He gives instructions on how to construct a Styrofoam cutter (in case, like him, you are unable to afford one at the moment) and he also enumerates the problems he encountered on his first attempt to make BB-8.

The entire tutorial is also posted on Instructables.com.

    The ThePinoy web site is for informational purposes only. No one associated with ThePinoy assumes any responsibility for its accuracy. The information is subject to change without notice. Any use of, or actions taken based upon any of the information contained on this web site is done entirely at your own risk. Mention of any products or services is for informational purposes only and constitutes neither an endorsement nor a recommendation. ThePinoy.com and those associated with ThePinoy assume no responsibility with regard to the selection, performance or use of these products. News & Journalism - Top Blogs Philippines