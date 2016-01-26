17-year-old Pinoy builds working life-size BB-8 droid

via gmanetwork.com – Self-proclaimed “Filipino Tinkerer” Angelo Casimiro proves that the future is really here as he builds his own BB-8—everyone’s favorite android from “Star Wars: The Force Awakens”. Casimiro has posted a 20-minute instructional video, so you can build your own rolling robot, too.

The materials are advertised as “household”, but you might need to take a trip to the hardware first—unless you have some wood putty on hand…plus some spare gearbox, Arduino TX, and servo.

This isn’t Casimiro’s first time in the spotlight: he first rose to fame as a young do-it-yourselfer in 2014 when he created power-generating walking shoes:

Casimiro uses Arduino’s programming for RC cars to make BB-8 move and combines it with, of all things, four tubes of roll-on deodorant as ball-bearing sets. He also uses roll-on deodorants and recycled magnets from old speakers to accurately replicate the android’s “head” that stays in place even as it moves.

Aside from demonstrating at least one way to “upcycle” a deo, Casimiro also includes troubleshooting problems in his tutorial. He gives instructions on how to construct a Styrofoam cutter (in case, like him, you are unable to afford one at the moment) and he also enumerates the problems he encountered on his first attempt to make BB-8.

The entire tutorial is also posted on Instructables.com. —

